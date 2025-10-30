Balurghat: Retired cop ‘assaults’ elderly mother, brother

BALURGHAT: A retired police officer has been accused of physically assaulting his elderly mother and threatening to kill his brother over a family property dispute in the Khadimpur-Ambagan area in Balurghat.

According to the complaint lodged with the district police superintendent’s office, the accused retired police official, along with his son, allegedly subjected his aged mother and brother to both physical and mental abuse. The complainant, Bikash Chakraborty, claimed that the accused, Sujit Chakraborty, had been harassing them continuously.

Bikash alleged: “My mother and I have been enduring mental and physical torture at their hands. Whenever we speak about showing us property documents, they assault us and issue death threats.”

The retired officer’s son, Surajit Chakraborty, has also been named in the complaint. The complainant further alleged that Sujit Chakraborty had been threatening to drive them out of the ancestral house and seize the family property.

District police sources confirmed that a formal written complaint has been received. The matter has been forwarded to the District Police Administration for inquiry.

Efforts are reportedly underway to verify the allegations and take appropriate legal action following the investigation.