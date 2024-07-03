Balurghat: ‘Repairs of embankment of Atreyee River almost complete’

BALURGHAT: The South Dinajpur district administration has begun emergency repairs on an embankment near the Atreyee River Bridge at Balurghat that was breached. The Irrigation department has almost completed the repair work of the breach that appeared after heavy rains. The embankment, adjacent to Saraj Setu, is highly vulnerable and will unleash floods on thousands of residents in Chakbhrigu area along with wards 13, 14, and 15 of Balurghat Municipality, if the breach is not repaired.



District Magistrate Bijin Krishna has instructed immediate action to reinforce the embankment. The Irrigation department has taken up repairs on a war footing. Ankur Mishra, official with the department, assured residents: “We have started the work of repairing the river embankments on an urgent basis. The work will be completed very soon.”

Meanwhile, residents living along the banks of the Punarbhava River are gripped by fear as the water level of the river continues to rise. In the areas without embankments, the river has inundated vast stretches, threatening both houses and livelihood.

The Punarbhava River courses through Azmatpur, Rampara-Chenchra, Ramchandrapur and Gurail areas of Tapan Block, often swelling during the heavy rains. This year, after a week of intense rainfall, the river’s waters have flooded agricultural fields in Basuria, Sutail and Jigatli in the Azmatpur region, ruining both crops and vegetables. Sandip Chakraborty from Basuria described the situation, saying: “About 15 ponds in our area are underwater. Farmers have lost their fish stock. A flood relief centre here would be greatly beneficial as there is no designated building to house a relief centre.”

While the Rampara-Chenchra region is protected by an embankment, flooding remains a recurring nightmare for residents. In Basuria and Sutail, the riverbanks are already submerged with water inching closer to homes in some locations. The communities of Jigatli, Gopinathpur and Bajrapukur, fear the worst.

Mohan Barman, a member of the Basuria Panchayat, lamented: “We face floods nearly every year. As the river level rises, it’s only a matter of time before water enters our homes. Constructing a dam in our area would be a tremendous relief.”