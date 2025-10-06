Balurghat, Raiganj reel under waterlogging, storm damage amid heavy rains

Balurghat/Raiganj: Continuous heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds wreaked havoc across parts of North Bengal on Saturday, leaving Balurghat and Raiganj grappling with waterlogging, fallen trees and damaged structures. The severe weather disrupted Durga Puja celebrations and caused widespread inconvenience to residents preparing for the upcoming Laxmi Puja.

In Balurghat, the rain, which started as a drizzle in the morning, intensified by noon with strong winds lashing several areas. Multiple trees were uprooted, blocking key roads, while several temporary Puja gates and decorations

collapsed. A major accident was narrowly averted when a large Puja gate fell on the National Highway near the Power House area, crushing a motorcycle. The rider escaped with minor injuries.

Municipal chairman Ashok Mitra stated that the structure had been installed without official permission. “We have deployed our disaster management team to clear debris and restore normalcy,” he said. A car was also damaged by a falling tree near Chandnam, and heavy waterlogging was reported around Tridhara Club, hampering Puja festivities. The Durga Puja carnival was delayed, and only seven clubs managed to participate.

The District Meteorological Office recorded nearly 100 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in Raiganj, incessant rainfall over the past two days has left large parts of Ashokpally and Rabindrapally under stagnant, polluted water.

Residents complained that clogged drains caused rainwater mixed with sewage to overflow onto the streets, making it difficult to move around. “For the past two days, the water hasn’t receded and has even entered our courtyard.

We fear diseases will spread if this continues,” said Sukla Bhadra, a resident of Rabindrapally.

Municipal workers were reportedly slow to respond, prompting frustration among locals. Sandip Biswas, chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, said: “Our workers are on the ground clearing drains and releasing stagnant water. The problem is mainly in low-lying areas due to excessive rainfall.”

With skies still overcast and more rain predicted, authorities remain on alert as both towns continue to struggle with the twin challenges of festive disruptions and storm-related damage.