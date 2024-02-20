Balurghat: Pregnant woman ‘given wrong medicine by drugstore’, plaint lodged

BALURGHAT: A four-month pregnant woman was given wrong medicine by a drug store in Balurghat. Her husband filed a written complaint with the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of South Dinajpur.



Piyali Mandal and her husband Bikash Mandal hail from Kumarganj Block. Bikash is a toto driver by profession. Recently, he purchased medicine from a drugstore — Chakvrigu Medical Store ­­— as it was giving it at a 15 per cent discount. Consuming it, Piyali fell ill since the medicine was allegedly meant for mental illness instead of anti-vomiting, as prescribed by her gynecologist. After taking the wrong pill for a few days, she began to feel dizzy and sleepy. Seeing the situation getting worse, the couple went to the doctor and learnt everything. Bikash went again and bought the right medicine from another medical store. However, he kept the wrong medicine as evidence. Submitting the complaint to the CMOH Sudip Das on Monday, he said: “The druggist gave medicine for mental problems instead of vomiting problems. The shopkeeper never gives a receipt even if asked for it. I have requested the CMOH sir to take action in this regard.” Denying the charge, Arup Shil, the owner of the drug store, said: “Let the person prove that he bought medicine from my shop. All those who buy medicine from us are given a receipt.”

CMOH Sudip Das said: “This matter is to be looked into by the drug control officer. I will forward the complaint letter to him.”