Balurghat: Policeman earns recognition in local community by helping people in need

BALURGHAT: At the time when the police are taking up different projects under community policing to build a bridge between the public and the department, Baidanath Barman is the “good samaritan,” policeman who has earned widespread recognition in the local community. At present he is serving as a Sub-Inspector at Harirampur Police Station in South Dinajpur district.



Whenever he hears of someone in need or in distress — be it a sick or elderly person without care, orphaned children facing education or food insecurity or impoverished girls struggling to marry due to financial constraints — Baidyanath rushes to their aid, striving to fulfill their needs and provide support. Born in 1983 in Bindol village, Raiganj, Baidyanath grew up in dire poverty but was raised by his mother’s unwavering love and determination. His parents’ sole aspiration was to educate him, hoping he would secure a stable job and extend a helping hand to those in need. Baidyanath made a solemn vow to his parents to fulfill their dreams, pledging never to turn away from assisting the underprivileged, a commitment born from his own childhood experiences of hardship and want.

Reflecting on his journey, Baidyanath shared: “I endured many hardships in my youth, witnessing poverty first hand. I vowed to honour my parent’s dream of helping people in need.” Though initially aspiring for a military career, fate led him to the police service, where he commenced his tenure in 2003, officially joining in 2005. Over the years, he served in various locations, including Jangalmahal, Purulia, Bankura and Medinipur, before assuming his current position as Sub-Inspector.

During his tenure in Tapan, Baidyanath extended a lifeline to individuals like 80-year-old destitute Shanti Mandal, ensuring she had sustenance. Others, such as young Kaushik Hazra, elderly Anumati Sutradhar and disabled Nirmala Sheel of Harirampur, similarly found solace and assistance through Baidyanath’s compassion.

Expressing her gratitude, Shanti Mandal remarked: “I am deeply grateful to the police officer who provided me with food. I pray for his happiness and well-being.” Manik Talukder, a leader in Tapan’s Kardah Matribhumi Seva Sangha, lauded Baidyanath’s altruism, stating: “Baidyanath Barman has positively impacted countless lives, offering aid to the vulnerable and distressed.”

Baidyanath is a devoted husband and father to two daughters and a son. His wife, Ritu Singha Barman, actively supports his humanitarian endeavors. Even among his colleagues, Baidyanath’s selflessness serves as a beacon of inspiration. Assistant Sub-Inspector Shankar Chandra Biswas remarked: “Baidyanath Barman’s exceptional compassion sets him apart.

His actions motivate us all to emulate his example and support those in need.”