Balurghat Police Stn gets women help desk

A Women Help Desk (WHD) was inaugurated at Balurghat Police Station on Tuesday evening. Two separate Civic Barracks for male civic volunteers and female civic volunteers were also commissioned on the same day at the Balurghat police station.

Rahul De, Superintendent of Police, said: “A large number of women visit the Balurghat police station for different purposes including lodging complaints. A Women Help Desk was the need of the hour to enable speedy and efficient police assistance.”

Commenting about the opening of two Civic Barracks for male and female civic volunteers, De said: “There was no particular assigned place for the civic volunteers at the Balurghat police station. We have opened Civic Barracks for them. It will provide a degree of ease to enable them to discharge their duties.”

Balurghat police station has recently won the title of the best police station in the state. Initiative is being taken by the authorities to further improve infrastructure. Additional Superintendent of Police Md Nasim and Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station Santi Nath Panja were present at the inauguration.