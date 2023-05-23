‘Balurghat Police Stn best in Bengal’

balurghat: Balurghat police station of South Dinajpur district won the award for the best police station in the state. Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat police station Santi Nath Panja said on May 15, the Special Officer (Organisation) of the West Bengal Police Directorate issued a notification to this effect. As per the notification, Balurghat police station has got the title of the Best Kept Police Station and Krishnanagar Police District has received the award of Best Kept District in West Bengal.



“Of 500 marks, Balurghat police station bagged 469 marks to receive the crown. The evaluation has been made by all Superintendents of Police including GRP districts including all Commissioners of Police under WBP, all Range DIGPs/IGPs, Railways, ADGPs South Bengal/Western Zone/North Bengal Region,” Panja said.