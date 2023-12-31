Balurghat: Police organise marathon

BALURGHAT: Keeping in mind the successful implementation of Safe Drive Save Life programme in South Dinajpur, a marathon was organised by South Dinajpur District Police in Balurghat on Sunday from the Balurghat Stadium premises.



DIG of Police (Malda and Raiganj) Prasun Banerjee and District Magistrate Bijin Krishna started the run by bursting an air gun. Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal and other officials were also present.

About 1500 competitors participated in the marathon.

After completion, the participants finishing at the first, second and third place were rewarded with Rs 25,000, 15,000 and Rs 10,000 in both men and women categories. A total number of 10 participants from both categories were rewarded.

This marathon was organised to increase awareness about road safety among the common people and to make the youth aware to not be reckless while driving. This marathon was organised to bring out the talent of the athletics in the district.

Water and medical teams were provided along with adequate security measures on the roads.