Balurghat Panchayat Samiti to run Aranyak Park on PPP Mode

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Panchayat Samiti will be running Aranyak Park on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This move follows a period of closure and the dilapidated state of the park.



Aranyak Park, located in the Khanpur area adjacent to Balurghat town, was once a popular destination featuring boating, a toy train, and seasonal picnics. However, the park’s reputation suffered a blow when videos of inappropriate behaviour on the park premises surfaced in 2023, leading to its closure by the then BDO. The park had been closed for nearly two years, during which it fell into disrepair with crumbling structures and overgrown vegetation.

In response to public demand and to address the maintenance issues, the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti allocated Rs 2.68 lakh for the park’s renovation. The park’s redevelopment is now in its final stages with efforts focused on restoring its facilities and enhancing its overall appeal.

Arup Sarkar, Sabhapati of the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti, explained the decision for the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. “Maintaining government property has been a major challenge. The costs of upkeep were unsustainable, and the revenue generated was insufficient to cover these expenses. Thus, leasing it under a PPP model is a practical solution that will ensure its continued operation while preserving it as government property,” Sarkar said.

Balurghat BDO Sambal Jha echoed this sentiment, highlighting the park’s significance to the community. “Aranyak Park is a valuable asset with deep ties to the local heritage,” Jha stated.

“Despite its closure, the new board’s decision to lease it under a PPP model aims to revitalise the park while addressing the issues of maintenance and management,” he added. The park’s security will remain a priority under the Balurghat Police Station.