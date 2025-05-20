Balurghat: Open-air stage in memory of eminent playwright to be built

BALURGHAT: In a tribute to the late playwright Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay, Balurghat Municipality is set to construct a Mukto Mancho (open-air stage) named after him. The stage will be built on an open plot in front of Suresh Ranjan Park, with an estimated budget of around Rs 5 lakh. The tender process for the project has already been completed.

Municipal sources have also confirmed the construction of another structure named Sampritir Oikko (Unity of Harmony), aimed at celebrating communal harmony through artistic representation. This platform will feature statues representing multiple religions and will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 17 lakh. Chairman of Balurghat Municipality, Ashok Mitra, emphasised the town’s deep cultural roots, stating: “Balurghat is a town of theatre. It is the birthplace of eminent theatre personalities like Manmatha Roy, the pioneer of one-act plays and Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay. These cultural icons have showcased Balurghat on the state and national stage. We already have the Manmatha Roy Natyamancha and now we will honour Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay by dedicating this open-air stage to his memory.”

The initiative has been welcomed by the local theatre community. Noted theatre activist Jishnu Niyogi expressed his satisfaction, saying: “Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay never left Balurghat for fame. He dedicated his life to theatre right here in this town. Constructing a stage in his name is a true tribute to his legacy. The project stands as a symbol of cultural pride and is expected to become a landmark for Balurghat’s rich theatrical heritage.”