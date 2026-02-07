Balurghat Municipality to take up 32 projects

BALURGHAT: Under the ‘Amader Para, Amader Samadhan’ initiative, Balurghat Municipality is set to take up 32 new development works across different parts of the municipal area. The flagship programme, launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, aims to ensure participatory, booth-level development across the state.



On Friday afternoon, work orders for these 32 projects were formally handed over at a programme held at the Suvarnatat Conference Hall of Balurghat Municipality. According to municipal sources, of the total 32 projects, 31 are related to civil works, while one involves electrical work. The total estimated cost of the projects is around Rs 60.50 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal chairman Surajit Saha said: “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan is a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Through this initiative, common people themselves have identified and communicated the developmental needs of their respective localities.

Based on those suggestions, development works are being carried out across Balurghat town. On Friday, we handed over work orders for 32 such projects under this scheme.”

He expressed hope that timely completion of the projects will further strengthen the civic infrastructure of Balurghat town. The event was attended by Executive Officer Ajay Kumar Prasad along with other elected representatives of the municipality.