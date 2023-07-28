Balurghat municipality to launch mobile app for civic services

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Municipality is going to launch a special mobile app to ensure multiple municipal services are just a touch away. Speaking to Millennium Post, municipality chairman, Ashok Mitra said: “We are going to launch a mobile app to provide multiple civic services to the public. The app is called ‘Agiye Balurghat.’ A group of experts is working on it. We are expecting to launch it in the first week of August. The work on developing the app is in the final stage. The app can be downloaded from the play-store.”



According to him, through this app, the civic residents can book halls rented out by the municipality, for any occasion. They can also lodge complaints regarding services provided by the municipality.

Mitra said: “Residents can file any complaint here on the app. After lodging a complaint, the complainant can check the status or action taken through this app. Civic-chairman-desk will be functional on the app. The contact numbers of all 25 civic councillors, the names of the civic personnel will be given here for fast service,” he said. Residents can book drinking water containers, garbage bins through this app. Tickets for amusement parks that are run by the civic body will also be available through this app.

“Elderly citizens will be benefitted enormously through this app. They don’t need to come to the office to avail services. They can get multiple services at the doorsteps,” added the chairman.

Welcoming the move, Bikas Karmakar, a senior citizen, said: “We have to visit the civic office on a regular basis for different purposes and have to stand in queue to avail services. The new mobile app will make matters easy for us.”