Balurghat Municipality takes up post-idol immersion river clean-up drive

BALURGHAT: In a remarkable environmental initiative, the Balurghat Municipality has undertaken a large-scale drive to lift the remaining structures of Durga idols from the Atreyee River following the completion of immersion rituals. The move aims to prevent pollution and preserve the ecological balance of the river.

According to municipal sources, a total of 152 Durga idols were immersed in the Atreyee River this year across various ghats, including Sadarghat, Congresspara, Chakvrigu and Chakbhabani. On Dashami day alone, 91 wooden and clay structures were retrieved from the river, followed by 36 on Ekadoshi and another 25 on Dadoshi.

To expedite the operation, the municipality deployed an automated Hydra machine for extracting wooden frames from the clay idols.

The initiative, supervised by municipality chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra, involved a full team of municipal workers, professionals, disaster management personnel, police officers and hydrologic machine operators. Adequate lighting arrangements, speedboats and safety measures were also ensured at all immersion ghats.

In addition, a designated collection zone was created beside the river to store leftover puja items such as flowers, offerings and bel leaves. This arrangement was made to ensure that the ritual remnants did not find their way into the river and add to pollution levels.

No casualties or accidents were reported during the three-day clean-up operation.

Speaking about the initiative, Mitra said: “Our goal is to maintain the sanctity of the Atreyee River while ensuring that religious rituals are conducted in an eco-friendly manner. The use of Hydra machines has significantly increased efficiency in cleaning up idol remains.”

Local environmentalist Tuhinsubhra Mandal appreciated the municipality’s efforts, saying: “This is a commendable step towards sustainable celebration. Such proactive measures set a positive example for other municipalities to follow in maintaining a clean and pollution-free river.”