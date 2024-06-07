Balurghat Municipality starts work on new building with lodging facilities

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Municipality is constructing a new building to provide affordable lodging facilities. This three-storey structure is being constructed at the Balurghat.



Ashok Kumar Mitra, the chairman of Balurghat Municipality, inspected the construction recently. According to municipality sources, the new building is scheduled to be inaugurated by this year.

Currently, there is a similar municipal building located on the Balurghat College premises.

There are multiple rooms in this building along with a banquet hall.The demand for municipal housing and spaces to hold events is increasing by the day. Keeping this in mind, the municipality has initiated the construction of the second building of its kind.

Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra said: “This new building is being constructed next to the main building of Balurghat Municipality.

Visitors from outside can stay here at a very low cost and we provide all the modern facilities. Events can also be organised here by paying a nominal amount as rent.

The citizens of Balurghat had proposed this new building long ago, and we had assured to construct it soon. Very soon this new building will open its doors to the people of Balurghat. The Municipality has allocated Rs 44 lakh for its construction.” Soma Saha, a resident of Balurghat, remarked: “The initiative to construct a new building by the Balurghat municipality is truly commendable. With the construction of this new building, people will have access to a more affordable lodging facility. It will also provide a cost-effective venue for organising functions.”