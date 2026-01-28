Balurghat Municipality restores century-old pond in Kundu Colony

BALURGHAT: As rapid urbanisation continues to erode natural water bodies, Balurghat Municipality has offered a positive example by undertaking the restoration of a nearly century-old pond in the town’s Kundu Colony area. The initiative seeks to revive the long-neglected water body while bolstering the city’s fragile urban ecosystem.

Environmentalists and residents alike believe that this initiative to preserve a water body within the crowded urban landscape will serve as a new direction for environmental conservation in the Balurghat municipal area.

The historic pond, situated in Ward No. 21 of Balurghat Municipality, had been in a dilapidated condition for years due to lack of regular maintenance. With growing concerns over ecological imbalance and the disappearance of ponds and wetlands in urban areas, the municipality finally stepped in to undertake its renovation.

The restoration work has been initiated under the supervision of ward councillor and newly elected vice-chairman of Balurghat Municipality, Munmun Kar.

According to municipal sources, the project involves an expenditure of more than Rs 3.9 lakh. Apart from desilting and structural renovation of the pond, plans are also in place to beautify the surrounding area, making it a cleaner and more pleasant public space.

The work was formally inaugurated on Sunday afternoon. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chairman Munmun Kar said: “Residents of the area had been demanding the renovation and beautification of this ancient pond for a long time. We had been trying to arrange funds and planning for it. Finally, with an allocation of nearly four lakh rupees, the work has been started.”

Residents have welcomed the move. Maloy Kumar Maitra, a resident of Kundu Colony, said: “This pond is extremely important for the local ecosystem. We have been raising demands for its restoration for years. It is a matter of great happiness for us that the long-standing demand is finally being fulfilled.”