Balurghat Municipality moves to recover Rs 12 cr govt offices’ tax dues

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Municipality is facing a severe financial crunch with its own fund nearly exhausted, even as a huge amount of municipal tax remains unpaid by various government offices. According to municipal sources, outstanding property tax dues from state and Central government establishments together amount to nearly Rs 12 crore.



State government offices alone owe Rs 11.19 crore in unpaid municipal taxes, while several Central government offices have pending dues totalling Rs 72.27 lakh. The Balurghat District Hospital tops the list with arrears of nearly Rs 4 crore. The District Magistrate’s office has unpaid taxes amounting to Rs 6 lakh, while the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health owes around Rs 27 lakh.

Central government establishments such as the Post Office and the Income Tax Office also have municipal tax arrears running into several lakh rupees.

In a bid to overcome the financial crisis, Municipal chairman Surajit Saha has initiated the process of sending official letters to the concerned departments seeking immediate payment of dues.

Emphasising the urgency of the matter, Saha said: “A large amount of municipal tax is pending with various state and central government offices, which has increased financial pressure on the municipality.

We have started issuing letters to all defaulting departments. Recovery of these dues will help us carry out much-needed developmental works in the town.”