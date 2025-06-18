Balurghat Municipality marks 75th anniv with major development drive

BALURGHAT: As the 75th anniversary of the Balurghat Municipality approaches in 2025, the civic body has announced a series of developmental and social initiatives to commemorate the milestone.

Chairman Ashok Mitra shared details of the extensive year-long plans aimed at transforming the town and serving its residents better.

To begin with, a new guest house named “Platinum Jubilee Bhavan” is set to be inaugurated near Kshanika Lodge for public use. Additionally, a cultural tribute to the town’s theatrical legacy will be made through the construction of “Hari Madhab Mukta Mancha” at Suresh Ranjan Park, in memory of the late renowned theatre personality Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay.

Another key initiative titled “Sampriti’r Oikyo” will be launched at Hili More, promoting communal harmony.

“Plans are also in place to host a theatre festival, inviting both local and Kolkata-based theatre groups. Efforts are underway to feature plays directed by Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay during the event,” Mitra said.

According to him, a detailed souvenir documenting the municipality’s achievements over the ongoing tenure will be published. “Public suggestions are being welcomed to ensure participatory planning,” he stated. Notably, beautification and tourism-related proposals have been submitted, including a watchtower near the idol immersion ghat by the Atreyee River and the development of boating facilities and parks at Atreyee Dam in Wards 4 and 13 — with a budget of over Rs 1 crore proposed to the state tourism department. Road repair and new constructions under the DMS scheme are already underway in 9 out of 25 wards, with Rs 20–25 lakh allocated per ward. Restoration work is ongoing in areas affected by piped water projects. In a major environmental move, the municipality has initiated a Rs 10 crore solid waste management project at Lalmata area, including garbage segregation, trenching ground development and CPU installation. Guidance is being provided by the State Urban Development Agency.

To reduce pressure on Khidirpur crematorium, a new electric crematorium will be constructed at Chakbhabani, with Rs 2 crore already sanctioned.

To kick off the celebrations, a colourful rally was held across Balurghat on Wednesday morning, with civic employees and local residents participating enthusiastically.