Balurghat Municipality launches Rs 40L food plaza & road renovation project

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Municipality has undertaken two major development projects worth Rs 40 lakh, focusing on the creation of a new food plaza zone and the renovation of a key road connecting the city’s administrative areas. The initiatives aim to enhance civic infrastructure and promote recreation for residents and visitors alike.

Municipal Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra, along with other civic representatives, recently visited wards 11 and 12 to inspect the proposed project sites. According to officials, a modern food plaza will be set up on the stretch of road between Rabindra Bhavan and the District Administrative Building in Ward 12.

The upcoming food plaza will feature around 20 food and refreshment stalls, along with LED lighting, promotional displays, landscaped seating areas and artistic installations showcasing local culture and heritage. The municipality has allocated Rs 30 lakh for the construction and beautification of the plaza.

In addition, a comprehensive plan has been taken up to renovate the road adjacent to the District Parishad, covering parts of wards 11 and 12. To ensure long-term durability, the existing concrete surface will be replaced with paver blocks. The project also includes the elevation and covering of the roadside drainage system and the construction of a guard wall to enhance safety. The total cost of this roadwork is estimated at Rs 9.5 lakh.

Speaking about the projects, Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra said: “The food plaza is being designed as a recreational space for residents to enjoy in the evenings, offering both leisure and cultural appeal. We hope it will become a new centre of attraction in Balurghat. At the same time, the adjoining road, used daily by hundreds of commuters, will undergo sustainable repairs to prevent repeated damage.”

Municipal authorities believe that these initiatives will not only improve urban infrastructure but also contribute to the beautification and vibrancy of Balurghat city.