Balurghat Municipality initiates beautification drive during Puja

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Municipality has taken a step towards beautifying the city by installing street lights in various wards. On Wednesday evening, a special ceremony marked the inauguration of the street lighting project in wards 13, 14 and 15, as part of the broader effort to enhance the city’s infrastructure during the festive season. These wards were previously under the jurisdiction of the Panchayat and were incorporated into the municipality after the last municipal elections in 2022.



Prior to this, the lack of street lights in these areas made it difficult for residents to commute safely at night. However, after their inclusion in the municipality, the local civic body swiftly took action to address this issue, launching the street light installation project on the occasion of Mahalaya.

The ceremony, held at 7 pm, saw the official inauguration of LED lights by Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Mitra. At the time, Chairman Mitra had promised to improve the infrastructure in these wards by installing street lights. In line with this commitment, the municipality has installed tricolour LED lamps across the three wards. Chairman Ashok Mitra said: “On behalf of the Balurghat Municipality, we are pleased to present the citizens of wards 13, 14, and 15 with 165 LED tricolour street lights during this auspicious Mahalaya. The residents had previously requested the installation of street lights in these areas, and we have successfully fulfilled that request in a short time.

By completing this project, we have kept our promise. The credit goes to the local councilors and the members of the Municipality for their collective efforts.” This initiative has brought relief to the residents, enhancing both safety and the overall aesthetic of the city during the Puja festivities.