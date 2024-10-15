Balurghat Municipality ensures pollution-free Durga idol immersion

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Municipality has taken significant measures to ensure that the immersion of Durga idols is carried out without polluting the Atreyee River. In an effort to protect the environment, special arrangements have been made to promptly remove the idol frames from the river after the immersion. Additionally, flowers, leaves and other materials used in the rituals are being collected separately at designated spots near the ghats, preventing them from polluting the river water.



The immersion rituals began on Saturday under tight security at Kalyani Ghat. From the afternoon, the immersion of idols from various households and community pujas commenced. By Sunday evening, 72 idols had been immersed, according to municipal sources. The municipality arranged for idol immersion at four main ghats — Kalyani Ghat, Congresspara Ghat, Chakbhrigu Ghat and Chakbhavani Ghat — covering all community and household Durga pujas within Balurghat.

Special care was taken to ensure a smooth immersion process, with municipality staff present at each ghat. To maintain law and order, a large police force was deployed at Kalyani Ghat. Civil defense personnel, along with speedboats, were stationed in the river to manage any emergencies. The entire area was illuminated with additional lighting and the ghats were monitored through CCTV cameras. Balurghat Municipality Chairman, Ashok Kumar Mitra, personally inspected the arrangements.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra said: “We have taken every possible step to ensure the smooth immersion of Durga idols in the Atreyee River. Municipality staff, along with the local police and administration, have worked hand in hand to make the process seamless. At Kalyani Ghat, hydraulic trolleys were used for immersion, though manual methods were also employed. Most of the idols have already been immersed and we expect the remaining 20 idols to be immersed by Monday night.”

“We are taking immediate steps to remove the idol frames from the river to prevent any harmful chemicals from contaminating the water. Designated bins have been placed at the ghats for the collection of flowers and other ritual materials, ensuring they do not mix with the river water,” he added.

Santi Nath Paja, the inspector-in-charge of Balurghat police station, noted that of the 126 Durga pujas under the station’s jurisdiction, most idols were immersed by Sunday evening.