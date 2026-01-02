Balurghat Municipality chairman resigns amid no-confidence move

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Municipality chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra on Wednesday evening tendered his resignation, bringing an end to days of political uncertainty within the civic body. He submitted his resignation letter to Balurghat Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Subrata Barman.

The development comes days after 14 out of 25 councillors of the Balurghat Municipality moved a no-confidence motion against Mitra, triggering intense political manoeuvring among councillors. After several days of internal deliberations and negotiations, Mitra resigned following directions from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) state leadership.

At the time of submitting his resignation, Mitra was accompanied by several municipal councillors and South Dinajpur district Trinamool Congress president Subhash Bhowal, indicating the party’s involvement in resolving the issue.

Speaking to the media, district TMC president Subhash Bhowal said that the resignation was in accordance with instructions from the party’s state leadership. “As per the directive of the Trinamool Congress leadership, the chairman submitted his resignation on Wednesday evening.

However, Ashok Kumar Mitra will continue to hold important responsibilities within the district and will remain actively involved in party work,” Bhowal said.

Mitra also maintained that his decision was guided by party discipline. “I have submitted my resignation in compliance with party instructions. I will continue to work as a loyal soldier of the party and follow all future directives,” he said.

Confirming the development, Balurghat SDO Barman said: “I have received the resignation letter of the Balurghat Municipal Chairman. Necessary steps will be taken in accordance with legal procedures after examining all aspects.”

He further added that since the chairman has resigned, the no-confidence motion process against him is no longer required.