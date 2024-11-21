Balurghat: Modern solid waste mgmt unit to be established

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Municipality has undertaken an initiative to construct a modern solid waste management unit at its dumping ground. The project, with an estimated budget of Rs 10 crore, aims to significantly improve waste management practices in the area. On Wednesday, Chairman of Balurghat Municipality, Ashok Kumar Mitra, shared detailed information about the project.

According to Mitra, the state government has already sanctioned the required funds for the project. Alongside constructing the waste management unit, several other developmental works are planned at the

dumping ground. These include improvements to the drainage system, the construction of a guard room, installation of automated machines, a CPU unit and the development of roads and other infrastructure. Speaking on the project, Mitra said: “A Rs 10 crore solid waste management unit will be set up in Balurghat. The state government has allocated the funds for this. We are grateful to our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim for their support. Once this project is completed, no more waste will be dumped at the Lalmatia trenching ground. All waste will be segregated using automated machines. We have set a target to complete this initiative by September 2025.”

On Wednesday, the chairman visited the dumping ground to review the progress of the project. He emphasised that the new solid waste management unit will bring significant changes to the municipality’s waste management system. In addition to reducing environmental pollution, the initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the health of local residents.

The active involvement of the municipality and the support of the state government have given local residents hope. The people of Balurghat are eagerly counting down the days until the completion of this transformative project.