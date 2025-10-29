Balurghat: Minor girls flee abuse, seek shelter in govt home

BALURGHAT: In a shocking incident, three minor girls from South Dinajpur fled from their house on Tuesday after allegedly facing severe physical and emotional abuse from their family. Their intention, police said, was to find safety and peace in a government-recognised shelter home.

The three girls—two sisters and a close friend—are residents of Naopara under Hili Police Station. Having lost their mother earlier, the minors accused their father and other family members of imparting constant torture.

They claimed they were frequently beaten and often denied food. Hoping to escape the alleged torment, they left home, dreaming of finding peace and security in a shelter home where, as they believed, they would be safe and well-fed.

According to sources, one of the three had previously stayed in a government home and had persuaded the

others that life in such a shelter would be far better than enduring the daily abuse at home. Convinced, all three decided to flee together.

On Tuesday, the trio arrived in Balurghat and were seen loitering aimlessly near the Balurghat Municipality bus stand. Locals, finding their behaviour suspicious, questioned them and upon realising their situation, handed them over to the police for safety.

Police later confirmed that the girls were indeed minors and had fled from Hili. After hearing their statements, the police began investigating the allegations.

DSP (Headquarters) Vikram Prasad said: “We have contacted the girls’ family and are inquiring into the matter. For now, the minors have been handed over to the District Child Welfare Committee for proper care and protection.”

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of children facing domestic abuse and the urgent need for stronger social support systems to protect them.