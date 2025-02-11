Balurghat: Minor girl ‘drugged and raped’, impregnated by relative

BALURGHAT: A case of rape and impregnation of a 14-year-old minor girl has come to light in South Dinajpur district. The accused, the girl’s brother-in-law, allegedly drugged and raped her repeatedly in Haryana, where she was staying with her sister.

The victim, who was orphaned at a young age, was living with a family in South Dinajpur. She was sent to stay with her sister in Haryana, where the alleged

abuse took place.

The girl returned to South Dinajpur, where her condition deteriorated and she was eventually taken to the hospital on February 6.

Medical tests revealed that the girl was eight-months pregnant. The police have registered a case against the accused, who is currently on the run.

The victim has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee and is undergoing treatment. The police have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted and the accused will be brought to justice. DSP Headquarter (Balurghat) Vikram Prasad said: “An investigation has been initiated after an official complaint was filed.”