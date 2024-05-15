Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya takes responsibility of specially-abled student

BALURGHAT: The authorities of Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya have assumed full responsibility for Payel Paul from South Dinajpur, who has a physical disability but achieved an outstanding 92 per cent in this year’s Higher Secondary examination. A delegation from Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya visited Payel’s home in Kamarpara on Wednesday and felicitated her on behalf of the university.



Biman Chakraborty, the Principal of Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya, stated: “Despite her physical challenges, Payel excelled with 92 per cent in the Higher Secondary examination. She aspires to pursue graduate studies in Geography, and we have assured her parents that if she secures admission to our college for the next four years, all expenses will be covered by us. We will provide support for her studies, including books.”

Expressing her joy during a press conference, Payel said: “I am overwhelmed, especially considering our financial struggles. My father runs a small tailoring business, and my mother is a homemaker. I aspire to pursue a degree in Geography, and I am grateful to Balurghat Mahila Mahavidyalaya for assuming responsibility for my education.”