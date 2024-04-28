Balurghat LS turnout: Female voters outnumber males

BALURGHAT: Female voters have outnumbered male voters in terms of turnout in the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. According to the Election Commission’s data, the total turnout for the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency stands at 79.09 per cent.



About 6,16,667 male voters and 6,18,649 female voters cast their ballots in this Lok Sabha constituency, indicating a 3.76 per cent higher turnout among women on Friday.

The district boasts a total of 15,61,966 voters, with 7,98,217 being male and 7,63,668 being female, along with 81 third-gender voters.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar secured victory from this seat with a 2.8 per cent margin. According to political analysts in the district, women will wield considerable influence in determining the outcome of the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat. Additionally, some speculate that a majority of women’s votes may lean towards the ruling party of the state. Trinamool Congress South Dinajpur district president, Subhas Bhawal, remarked: “For a decade, the Modi government at the Centre has neglected the welfare of women. Our state government’s initiatives for women, such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree and Rupashree, have garnered widespread acclaim across the state, including among the mothers and sisters in our district. We trust that these women will support us with their votes.”

He continued: “Many men are away for work. Throughout the month-long election campaign, political parties have touted their respective welfare programs and voter-centric promises. However, upon closer examination, one can observe that the state’s initiatives for women far outnumber those of the Central government.”

South Dinajpur district BJP president Swarup Chowdhury stated: “The Balurghat Center has a significant population of marginalised individuals. Many men are compelled to seek employment in other states to sustain their livelihoods. Perhaps this explains the higher turnout of women voters. Additionally, the women of Bengal have witnessed Sandeshkhali. Moreover, instances of oppression against women in South Dinajpur district have prompted women to voice their opinions. We anticipate securing the majority of women’s votes.”

This year, Tapan leads in polling across seven Assembly constituencies of the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency, with an 80.82 per cent voter turnout. Itahar Assembly constituency recorded the lowest turnout at 75.27 per cent. The remaining Assembly constituencies recorded turnouts as follows: 79.78 per cent in Kushmondi, 79.58 per cent in Kumarganj, 80.61 per cent in Balurghat, 80.26 per cent in Gangarampur and 77.87 per cent in Gangarampur.