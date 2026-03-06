Balurghat locals point at history after ancient staircase discovered

Balurghat: South Dinajpur continues to prove itself a cradle of history. In Kismat Jashahar village, under Nazirpur Gram Panchayat of Balurghat block, a wide brick staircase has surfaced from the depths of an old pond called “Dalanpukur,” sparking widespread curiosity. The staircase emerged during embankment repairs when workers pumped out the pond’s water.



As levels dropped, a broad staircase of large bricks appeared, stretching from the bank toward the pond’s centre. Covering nearly nine bighas, this pond has always mystified locals—it never fully dried even in severe droughts. The brickwork’s scale suggests it’s centuries old, prompting questions about its origins.

Local Gobinda Pal links it to an ancient Kali idol on the bank: “The old decapitated Kali idol beside the pond is believed to be spiritually powerful. Many unusual incidents have been reported at this location. Some unknown history or even the remains of an ancient temple may lie buried beneath the pond.”

Another local, Deepa Bishwakarma, added: “I had never seen such a structure before. There may be a well or another central structure beneath the pond that contains valuable historical information. Scientific excavation and administrative intervention could reveal much more.”

Pond owner Bapi Mahato noted: “People believe the Kali idol near the pond is very powerful. Earlier, no one dared to enter the pond. When the water was removed for construction of the embankment, the staircase became visible,” suggesting ties to ancient events.

Historian Samit Ghosh highlighted the region’s archaeological wealth: terracotta temples, ancient idols and remains are common.

“Historical sources also suggest that areas like Nazirpur, Kamalpur and Jashahar once had several Buddhist monasteries, raising the possibility that the structure may belong to an ancient Buddhist establishment or a temple from a royal era.”

He urged investigation by the West Bengal Heritage Commission or the Archaeological Survey of India.

Balurghat BDO Soham Choudhury confirmed: “I have also heard about the matter. We will consult local historians and archaeologists to assess the importance of the staircase.

Necessary steps will certainly be taken to preserve it if it is found to be

historically significant.”