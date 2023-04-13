Balurghat: Locals demand repair of road
BALURGHAT: Demanding immediate repair of a road, locals had blocked Balurghat-Tapan State Highway recently. The incident took place in Balurghat block’s Veranda area.
According to the villagers, the nearly two-and-a-half kilometre-long road connecting Veranda to Kashiadanga of Goalda has been lying in a deplorable condition for a long time.
People living in about six to seven villages are largely dependent on this road. Besides, there is a bridge in this area, the condition of which is no better than the road.
It has been lying in a deplorable state.
Next Story