Balurghat: Locals demand repair of road

BALURGHAT: Demanding immediate repair of a road, locals had blocked Balurghat-Tapan State Highway recently. The incident took place in Balurghat block’s Veranda area.

According to the villagers, the nearly two-and-a-half kilometre-long road connecting Veranda to Kashiadanga of Goalda has been lying in a deplorable condition for a long time.

People living in about six to seven villages are largely dependent on this road. Besides, there is a bridge in this area, the condition of which is no better than the road.

It has been lying in a deplorable state.