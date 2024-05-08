Balurghat: Lawyer gets seven-year jail for defrauding people on pretext of giving jobs

BALURGHAT: A lawyer was sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine by the Additional Session Judge of Balurghat Court on Tuesday afternoon for defrauding people on the pretext of giving employment. The accused person Chandan Kumar Mohanta even forged a judge’s identity card of the Calcutta High Court.



Ritabrata Chakraborty, Public Prosecutor of Balurghat Court, said: “Additional Session Judge of 1st Court Santosh Pathak on Tuesday ordered the accused lawyer Chandan Kumar Mohanta, a resident of Kushkari of South Dinajpur, to undergo rigorous imprisonment of seven years for defrauding money from job aspirants. The accused was convicted under Section 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act for defrauding job aspirants with the assurance of jobs, posing as a High Court Justice.

He was also sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, failing which imprisonment of additional one year.”

Chakraborty said a case was registered against the accused on April 26, 2020 by a WBCS officer of Gangarampur Manotosh Mondal at Harirampur Police Station following which he was arrested.