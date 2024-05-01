Balurghat in grip of a heatwave

BALURGHAT: A severe heatwave is sweeping through the entire South Dinajpur district, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius during the day. This has resulted in throwing life out of gear.



As the day progresses, the streets of Balurghat town wear a deserted look with people opting to remain indoors unless forced to go out for work and daily chores.

Recently there has been a surge in cases of sunstroke attributed to the extreme heat. Meteorologists have stated that there is no relief in sight in the form of rain. The situation is likely to worsen. Suman Sutradhar, a meteorologist at the Majhian Meteorological Department, reported: “On Tuesday, the temperature in Balurghat reached 40 degrees Celsius, marking the sixth consecutive day of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity today is at 22 per cent, indicating continued dry weather throughout the South Dinajpur district. As humidity decreases, sweat production diminishes, exacerbating dehydration risks. Dry winds are expected during the day, with no prospects of rain until in the next few days.” Doctors of Balurghat advised against unnecessary outdoor activities during the day, emphasising the critical importance of staying hydrated to combat dehydration.

Doctors also stated that dehydration is the primary concern during this summer season. Regular water intake is crucial, supplemented by timely consumption of salt-sugar solutions or saline water to maintain electrolyte balance. Monitoring urine output is essential; decreased urine volume indicates dehydration. Children should avoid outdoor activities unless absolutely necessary, and when venturing out, protective measures such as umbrellas, hats, and covering clothing are advisable.

Residents of the area voiced concerns raised by local meteorologists that temperatures may rise further, compounded by the absence of the usual pre-monsoon showers.

The absence of the customary Norwesters further worsens the situation. “The ongoing conditions have significantly impacted daily life, with fewer villagers attending court sessions and recent elections further reducing public presence,” a local resident stated.

Environmentalists from Balurghat, acknowledged the severity of the unprecedented heatwave, attributing it partly to human activities. He highlighted rampant deforestation for construction purposes and the proliferation of air conditioners contributing to environmental degradation.

Amidst the scorching temperatures, local green coconut and cold drink vendors were seen doing brisk business. Green coconuts are now selling for Rs 70 to Rs 80 each.