Balurghat: ‘In a first, hydraulic trolley to be used for idol-immersion in North Bengal’

BALURGHAT: Elaborate steps have been taken up by the district administration of South Dinajpur, police and Balurghat civic body for a hassle-free immersion in Balurghat’s Atreyee Sadarghat.



Recently Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police, Somnath Jha, deputy Superintendent of Police, Balurghat Headquarter, Santi Nath Panja, Inspector-in-Charge, Balurghat Police Station and Ashok Mitra, Balurghat civic body chairman visited the spot to see the process of preparing the ghat for the Durga idol immersion.

Incidentally, a lot of chaos takes place during immersion at Sadarghat every year.

Aiming for a glitch-free immersion this year, the concerned civic body had earlier allotted a fund of Rs 34 crore for setting up a special hydraulic trolley at the ghat, the work of which is underway.

Ashok Mitra informed that the official inauguration of the hydraulic trolley will be conducted during the Puja days.

“This is for the first time the hydraulic trolley is being introduced for the Durga idol immersion. As far as we know, we are going to establish the hydraulic trolley for the first time in North Bengal. The Puja organisers will be greatly benefitted for it,” Mitra said.

Chinmay Mittal said that many new steps have been taken up by the police to uproot the possibility of any mishaps.