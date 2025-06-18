Balurghat: IIT Madras to launch training centres

BALURGHAT: In a significant step towards educational innovation, Balurghat in South Dinajpur is set to host a training centre under the Vidya Shakti initiative led by IIT Madras. The programme aims to enhance classroom learning through audio-visual tools and digital modules for students in government schools.

On Tuesday, Shiva Subramaniam, global convenor of Vidya Shakti from IIT Madras, visited Lalit Mohan Adarsha High School in Balurghat to inspect the infrastructure ahead of the programme’s rollout. The training centre will initially cater to students of classes VI to VIII, with the programme scheduled to begin in July. Sources confirmed that this is the first time such a centre is being set up in Bengal under the Central government’s Vidya Shakti project. In addition to Balurghat, similar centres will also be established in Gangarampur and Buniadpur within South Dinajpur district. Speaking to reporters, Subramaniam said: “We are planning to start training from July this year. On Tuesday, we visited the infrastructure of Lalit Mohan Adarsha High School to ensure it meets the necessary requirements.”

Parthapratim Dutta, acting headmaster of the school, expressed optimism about the initiative.

“The classes under the IIT Madras Vidya Shakti project will significantly improve the quality of education and benefit students in shaping their future,” he remarked.

The Vidya Shakti project, driven by a vision to bring quality education to underserved regions using advanced technological tools, marks a promising collaboration between premier institutions and local schools.