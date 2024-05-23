Balurghat: ICDS centre in dire need of repairs

BALURGHAT: An ICDS centre is in dire need of reforms, exemplified by the hazardous conditions at Bhatshala Anganwadi Centre in Jalghar Gram Panchayat of Balurghat Block. Despite repeated reports from the assistants and teachers to higher authorities, no action has been taken, leading to growing frustration among parents.

Serving as the sole centre in the village for over 30 students, it suffers from long-standing issues such as cracks in the walls and deteriorating roofing, causing rainwater leakage.

Despite notifications to the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department, as well as local administration, the situation remains unaddressed, resulting in a decline in student enrollment. “We are in fear of sending children to the centre due to the alarming condition of its infrastructure,” said Shiuli Das Mahanta, a local of the area.

An anonymous Anganwadi centre assistant disclosed efforts to notify supervisors and higher authorities about the matter, to no avail.

Furthermore, despite the presence of a tubewell on the premises, it has been unusable for nearly four years, necessitating the transportation of cooking water from villagers’ homes.

Balurghat BDO Sambal Jhan pledged to liaise with relevant departments to expedite the repair of the centre.