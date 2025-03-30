Balurghat-Howrah Express upgraded with LHB coaches

BALURGHAT: In a major boost for railway passengers, the Balurghat-Howrah Express has been upgraded with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. This transformation aims to enhance passenger safety, comfort and overall travel experience.

The initiative was led by Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar, who expressed gratitude to the Railway Ministry for approving the long-standing demand. “This is a crucial step in modernising railway services in North Bengal. Passengers will now have a safer and more comfortable journey,” he stated. LHB coaches, known for their superior design, higher speed potential and improved safety features, have replaced the old ICF coaches. These new coaches come with advanced suspension systems, better seating arrangements and enhanced passenger amenities. The anti-climbing mechanism and improved shock absorption will significantly reduce the chances of accidents, ensuring a smoother ride.

Additionally, these coaches have increased seating capacity, benefiting thousands of daily commuters between Balurghat and Howrah. The Balurghat-Howrah Express was initially introduced in 2014 by the then Minister of State for Railways, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. At that time, the train operated twice a week. However, in 2020, following persistent efforts by MP Sukanta Majumdar, the frequency was increased to five days a week, except Saturdays and Sundays. Now, local residents and passengers are demanding daily service for the train.

Currently, the train departs from Howrah at 7:50 AM and reaches Balurghat by late afternoon. Passengers had long been raising concerns over the outdated coaches and their replacement with LHB coaches marked a significant improvement. The inauguration of the upgraded train was held on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Sukanta Majumdar also highlighted ongoing development projects at Balurghat railway station. He reiterated his commitment to making the Balurghat-Howrah Express a daily service to better serve the region’s people. The upgrade of the train with LHB coaches is seen as a milestone in Railway modernisation, aligning with Indian Railways’ broader infrastructural development plans.