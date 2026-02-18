Balurghat Hospital tops ‘Kayakalp 2025’; Bangitola leads rural

Balurghat/ Malda: Continuing its record of excellence, Balurghat District Hospital has secured the first position in West Bengal in the 2025 assessment under the Kayakalp programme.



Kayakalp, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, promotes cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control in public healthcare facilities. Government hospitals are evaluated on parameters such as sanitation, biomedical waste management, infection prevention, infrastructure maintenance, support services, hygiene promotion, and adherence to standard treatment protocols.

According to district health department sources, the hospital was assessed on eight parameters this year. The evaluation covered both the main district hospital building and its super-speciality block. Health authorities confirmed that Balurghat District Hospital achieved the highest overall score among government hospitals in the state.

The hospital has maintained consistent performance in recent years. It ranked first in the district hospital category in 2024 and had earlier secured top positions in 2022 and 2024. In 2023, it also featured among the leading hospitals at the national level under the Kayakalp programme.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Sudip Das said inspectors assess multiple indicators, including the issuance of e-prescriptions and whether medicines are prescribed in generic names. “Competing with district hospitals across the state was challenging. We are committed to maintaining these standards:” he said.

Meanwhile, Bangitola Rural Hospital in Malda’s Kaliachak-II block has once again emerged as the top rural hospital in West Bengal under the Sushree Kayakalp initiative. The hospital scored 97.8 per cent in the December survey, retaining its state-best position for the second consecutive year.

Block Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kaushik Mistri said:“We are extremely happy to be ranked first again. This achievement reflects the dedication and teamwork of our entire staff. We will continue striving to maintain and further improve our standards of patient care.”