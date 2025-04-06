Balurghat hospital reunites burn survivor with family

BALURGHAT: A woman with severe burn injuries and signs of mental distress was reunited with her family following the efforts of the Balurghat District Hospital, which not only treated her but also traced her family and sent her home.

The woman, identified as Afia Begum (46) from Kandi Natunpara in Murshidabad, had mistakenly arrived in Balurghat while begging and was found lying unconscious on the street with burn injuries. She was rescued by police in late January and admitted to Balurghat District Hospital with severe burn injuries.

She had reportedly sustained burns while trying to keep warm by a roadside fire in the bitter cold months. She remained unconscious and received treatment in the hospital’s burn unit for nearly one and a half months.

As her wounds healed, the hospital staff noticed signs of mental distress, and she was transferred to the psychiatric ward on February 11. After almost a month of treatment, she regained her senses and was able to recall her name and address.

Despite attempts, the police failed to trace her home. Taking the initiative, hospital superintendent Krishnendu Bikash Bag tasked psychiatric counsellor Abhishek Hans with locating her family. With help from Ipsita Mallik, a counsellor at Berhampore Hospital, they traced her address.

Afia was finally sent home in a hospital vehicle, dressed in a new saree and gifted sweets through the District One Stop Centre. Overcome with emotion, she tearfully thanked the hospital staff. “We’re happy to have helped her return home healthy,” said Bag.