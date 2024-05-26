‘Balurghat hosp to sterilise its own operation theatre’

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat District Hospital will now ensure the sterility of its operation theatre directly from the Emergency department, eliminating the need for reliance on Malda Medical College and Hospital. Additionally, the hospital’s own lab will conduct bacterial infection diagnostic tests, ensuring swift results and efficient use of time.



With these improvements, the burden on Balurghat District Hospital will be alleviated. Government regulations mandate regular sampling from various hospital departments, including operation theatres and Emergency departments, to verify their sterility and prevent potential complications.

Previously, samples were sent to Malda Medical for testing, resulting in delays of seven to 14 days. However, Balurghat District Hospital will now conduct these tests in-house, analysing samples from various sources such as blood, urine, saliva, wounds and genitals. The hospital’s lab will not only identify bacterial presence but also recommend preventive measures based on the type of bacteria detected.

Krishnendu Bikash Bagh, Superintendent of Balurghat District Hospital, stated: “The lab at Balurghat District Hospital will conduct culture and sensitivity tests, providing insight into potential infections within hospital sections and patients’ bodies. This collaboration with the Chief Medical Officer of Health marks a significant advancement in ensuring patient safety and efficient healthcare delivery.”

Sudip Das, the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) for South Dinajpur, emphasised the commendable infrastructure of Balurghat District Hospital, highlighting its extensive diagnostic capabilities.

“While the hospital offers a wide range of tests, including various diagnostic procedures, the culture and sensitivity test was notably absent. Following a recent discussion among the hospital’s Superintendent and several doctors, including myself, it was collectively decided to promptly introduce the culture and sensitivity test at Balurghat District Hospital.

Previously, this test was outsourced to Malda Medical College, causing delays and reliance on external medical facilities. The implementation of this test at Balurghat District Hospital has already commenced, ensuring enhanced medical services and autonomy within the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities,” the CMOH noted.