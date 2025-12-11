Balurghat: Horticulture workshop commences

BALURGHAT: A two-day horticulture training programme aimed at strengthening the agriculture-based economy of South Dinajpur district began on Wednesday at the Baluchhaya Auditorium in Balurghat. The initiative has been jointly organised by the district administration and the West Bengal department of Horticulture.

Farmers from 64 Gram Panchayats across all eight blocks of the district are participating in the workshop, which primarily focuses on the socio-economic advancement of small and marginal farmers.

Officials said the programme has been designed to familiarise farmers with modern horticulture techniques, climate-resilient cultivation methods, strategies to improve yield quality and quantity and the benefits of various government schemes.

The sessions also highlight advanced planning in horticulture, opportunities in fruit and vegetable processing and the scope of market-oriented production.

Dilip Das, a participating farmer, said: “This workshop is helping us learn new horticulture practices that will be useful in our future cultivation.”

Another farmer, Chakradhar Barman, added: “We were not aware of the benefits of government schemes and how processing horticultural products can increase income. This workshop is opening up these possibilities for us.”

South Dinajpur District Magistrate Balasubramanian T said: “Horticulture is a profitable sector. We are trying to accelerate growth in this field and will also lay emphasis on food processing. With proper training and government support, farmers can benefit significantly.” The workshop has generated notable enthusiasm among the participating farmers.