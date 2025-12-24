Balurghat homemade cakes demand: Kitchens hum to Christmas rhythm

BALURGHAT: Long before church bells usher in Christmas, December nights in Balurghat are already alive with a different kind of music — the steady whirr of mixers, the clatter of baking tins and the inviting aroma of freshly baked cakes drifting from households. As Christmas Eve draws closer, homemakers across the town have transformed their kitchens into bustling micro-bakeries to meet a sharp rise in demand for homemade cakes.

Across several neighbourhoods, women are busy preparing a wide variety of cakes from their homes, catering to customers who increasingly prefer freshness and a personal touch over mass-produced alternatives. This Christmas season has seen strong demand for both traditional and modern varieties. The classic fruit cake continues to remain popular due to its familiar taste and affordable pricing, with half-pound cakes selling at around Rs 150 and one-pound cakes at Rs 300.

However, cream cakes have emerged as the most sought-after item this festive season. A half-pound cream cake is priced at approximately Rs 280, while a one-pound cake costs around Rs 450. Chocolate cakes, especially favoured by children and youngsters, are also enjoying brisk sales, with half-pound versions priced at about Rs 380. Decorated cream cakes, local bakers said, are topping the order charts this year.

Homemakers involved in baking reported a significant surge in orders over the past week, prompting many customers to place advance bookings to avoid the last-minute rush. The growing preference for homemade cakes is being driven by better taste, assured freshness and reasonable prices. For many homemakers, the festive season has also become financially rewarding, with baking serving as an important supplementary source of income. Family members are actively lending support by helping with preparation, packaging and delivery to manage the increased workload. Customer Mousumi Chakraborty said homemade cakes felt “fresher and more special during Christmas” compared to store-bought ones. Another buyer, Munna Choudhury, said cream cakes were his family’s first choice this year, adding that the quality of homemade cakes was “very good”.

Homemaker Pampi Das Sarkar shared that encouragement from her husband, Babun Sarkar, an NBSTC staff member, motivated her to opt for self-employment. “With my family’s support, I now earn around Rs 10,000 a month,” she said. Her son Debangshu Sarkar, who will appear for the Madhyamik examination this year, helps with packing and delivery during peak hours.