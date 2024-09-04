Balurghat-Hili rail project gains pace, first land transfer made

BALURGHAT: The long-standing demand of the people of Hili to have a railway line connecting them to Balurghat is finally inching closer to reality. After years of anticipation and numerous delays, the land acquisition process for the Balurghat-Hili rail project has officially commenced.



On Monday, the district administration took a significant step by handing over 81 acres of land to the Railways, marking the first transfer of land for this crucial project.

The ceremony took place at the district administrative building in Balurghat, where officials from the Railways received the land from the district administration.

Out of the total 386 acres required for the project, this initial transfer covers 6.35 kilometres of the proposed 29.7-kilometre railway line, stretching from Khanpur-South of Balurghat to Kurmail. However, land acquisition for the remaining portion of the route, particularly from Khanpur-South to the Hili railway station, is yet to be completed.

Bijin Krishna, the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, expressed optimism about the progress, stating: “Out of the total 386 acres of land, 81 acres have been handed over to the Railways. The rest of the land will be transferred step by step.”

The transfer has brought a wave of hope among the local populace. Pijush Kanti Deb, General Secretary of the Balurghat-Eklakhi-Rail-O-Unnayan Committee, expressed satisfaction, saying: “The district administration has handed over the land for the Balurghat-Hili rail project for the first time. We are happy about the transfer of land. We want the work of this project to start soon.” Local landowners have also shown their support for the project, with one of them, Tannima Singh, stating: “For the sake of development, we have given the land to the Railways.”

The Balurghat-Hili rail project has been a topic of discussion for years. However, the recent transfer of land has rekindled hope among residents. According to sources within the Railways, construction work, particularly on the bridges, has already commenced between Balurghat and Hili. Once the remaining land is acquired, work will begin on the segment from Balurghat to Kamarpara, followed by the Hili block.