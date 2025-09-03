Balurghat-Hili Rail proj gains momentum after yrs of delay

BALURGHAT: The long-awaited Balurghat-Hili Rail project is finally gathering momentum after years of delay. Sanctioned with a budget of Rs 1,181 crore, the 29-kilometre Railway stretch is set to include three stations, bridges, a flyover and associated infrastructure. Officials confirmed that land acquisition has been completed and construction of a station-side flyover at Balurghat has already commenced.

According to Railway sources, the project will be executed in two phases. The first, covering 13.8 km between Balurghat and Kamarpara, is expected to be completed within a year, while the second phase will extend the line from Kamarpara to Hili, located near the Bangladesh border. The new connectivity is anticipated to boost regional trade, ease travel and provide economic opportunities for South Dinajpur district.

Pijush Kanti Deb, general secretary of a local Railway development forum, Eklakhi-Balurghat-Rail-O-Unnayan-Committee, expressed optimism over the progress. “The Balurghat-Hili Rail project has moved forward satisfactorily after the state government handed over land and paid compensation. What is needed now is rapid execution so that the line can be completed at the earliest,” he said. In contrast, the Amrit Bharat Station project at Balurghat has been marked by delays and poor construction quality. Initiated nearly two years ago under the Central government’s modernisation scheme, the project has shown little visible progress. Complaints of substandard work have been repeatedly raised by the Rail Development Committee. Deb criticised the slow pace, stating: “The Amrit Bharat Station project in Balurghat is progressing far too slowly. Despite urging senior Railway officials to accelerate the work, we see little improvement. The quality of construction is unsatisfactory and we demand higher authorities take immediate steps.”

Recently, Katihar Division’s DRM, Kirendra Nara, visited Balurghat to inspect the work and instructed officials to resolve the shortcomings.