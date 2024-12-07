Balurghat-Hili Rail extension proj to begin in Jan at cost of Rs 315 cr

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat-Hili Rail extension project is set to gain momentum, with the district administration handing over the required land to the Railways. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has initiated the tender process to lay a new Railway line from Balurghat to Kamarpara. The construction of the 13.7 kilometre stretch is estimated to cost Rs 315 crore and NFR’s construction wing is keen to begin work by January 2025. The Kamarpara to Hili stretch will commence after land is handed over to the Railways.

Initially launched in 2010, the Balurghat-Hili Rail expansion faced delays and was stalled for years due to land acquisition issues. After intervention by the Calcutta High Court, the project resumed in September 2022 and the district Land Reform department intensified efforts to secure the necessary land. In 2023, NFR allocated nearly Rs 300 crore for land acquisition and an additional Rs 50 crore to complete an unfinished bridge associated with the project.

Earlier this year, just before Durga Puja, the district administration handed over 13.7 kilometre of identified land to NFR, facilitating the rapid progression of the project. The tender process for laying the Railway line has been announced and NFR aims to complete the bidding by December 2024.

Union Minister of State for North East Development and Balurghat MP, Sukanta Majumdar, expressed optimism about the project’s progress. He stated: “The land provided by the state government will enable us to begin work on the Kamarpara to Balurghat section. The initial phase will cost Rs 315 crore. Once the state hands over the required land for the Kamarpara to Hili section, work on that segment will also commence. The faster the state delivers the land, the sooner trains can operate on the extended line.”

Incidentally, Hili is an important border town in South Dinajpur district, situated opposite the Hili Land Port in Bangladesh. It is an important hub for cross border trade with Bangladesh. Railway connectivity, among other things, is expected to boost trade and commerce in this region.