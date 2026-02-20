Balurghat gets three new MCICs, oath today

BALURGHAT: Three new Members-in-Council (MCICs) were appointed at the Balurghat municipality on Wednesday evening. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Subarnatata meeting hall of the civic body, where Mahesh Parakh, Bipul Kanti Ghosh, and Anuj Sarkar formally assumed charge as MCICs.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman Surajit Saha, Vice-Chairperson Munmun Kar, Balurghat Town Trinamool Congress president Subhas Chaki, along with other councillors. The chairman administered the oath of office to the newly appointed members.

Notably, all three had earlier served as MCICs during the tenure of former chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra. Around one and a half months ago, 14 councillors of the All India Trinamool Congress had moved a no-confidence motion against Mitra. Following party directives, he resigned from the post. Subsequently, Surajit Saha took charge as chairman, and Munmun Kar was appointed vice-chairperson.

Chairman Saha said that the absence of appointed MCICs for nearly a month had caused administrative inconvenience. “I have been working as a chairman for about a month. Without the appointment of MCICs, it was difficult to carry out responsibilities smoothly. With today’s appointments, the pace of work will increase:” he said.

However, former chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra and four councillors considered close to him were absent from the oath-taking ceremony. Addressing the issue, Subhash Chaki said he had personally invited everyone. “They could not attend due to party programmes.

There is no other reason. The MCIC appointments were made as per party instructions, just like the appointment of chairman and vice-chairperson:” he added.