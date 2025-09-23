Balurghat: Foundation stone laid for Consumer Protection Bhavan

BALURGHAT: Consumer Affairs minister Biplab Mitra on Monday formally laid the foundation stone of the Consumer Protection Bhavan in South Dinajpur district.

For years, the Consumer Protection department in Balurghat, the district headquarters, has functioned out of a rented building, causing inconvenience to the public. The new facility, to be constructed on government land opposite the South Dinajpur District Court, will bring the Consumer Protection, Legal Metrology and Food Safety departments under one roof, officials said.

The modest foundation ceremony marked the beginning of a much-awaited initiative to streamline consumer services in the district. Speaking at the event, Mitra said: “People of the district often faced difficulties while lodging complaints and accessing services. The office had been operating from a rented house for many years and coordination among the three wings of the department was problematic.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the foundation of the new Consumer Protection Bhavan has been laid in Balurghat to ensure that residents do not face further inconvenience.”

He further announced that similar offices would be established in every subdivision of South Dinajpur in the future.

The new facility not only aims to provide greater accessibility for consumers but also to improve efficiency in handling grievances.