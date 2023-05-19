Balurghat: Foundation stone for 10 projects laid

balurghat: Foundation stones of 10 projects were laid during a programme here at Balurghat civic body on Friday.



Trinamool Congress-run Balurghat civic body chairman Ashok Mitra said that the projects have been undertaken by the concerned civic board under Basic Minimum Services (BMS). He said the initial work for the project was started on the same day.

Despite Mitra, Balurghat Subdivisional Officer Suman Das Gupta, former civic body administrator Sekhar Das Gupta, MCIC Mahesh Parikh, Bipul Kanti Ghosh and other dignitaries were present.

“A fund of Rs 1,42,53000 has been allocated for these projects. The work will be covered, including 10 wards of the civic body. Mainly, the sewerage works in 10 wards will be conducted with this fund. This will improve the drainage system before the monsoon,” Mitra said.

According to him, the work orders for these projects have been handed over to the agencies after maintaining a proper tender procedure.

“The work under BMS started on Friday. We have initially undertaken to develop the drainage system of 10 wards while the work for the rest of 15 wards will be undertaken shortly. I would like to thank

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim for allotting the fund,” he added.