Balurghat: Five-day ‘Binodini Natya Utsab 2025’ begins

BALURGHAT: A five-day drama festival, ‘Binodini Natya Utsab 2025’, commenced at Balurghat Rabindra Bhavan on Wednesday evening. The event has been organised through the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Minarva Natya Sanskriti Kendra of the Information and Cultural department, in collaboration with the District Information and Cultural department, South Dinajpur.

The festival, which began on November 26 and will continue till November 30, features two plays each evening from 6 pm. A total of 10 productions will be staged by theatre groups from Hooghly, Malda, North Dinajpur, North 24-Parganas, South Dinajpur and Murshidabad.

Opening day performances included ‘Meghmallar’ by Hooghly Chandannagar Swapnaneer and ‘Kalantak Lal Fita’ by Malda Mahadebpur Art and Cultural Centre. On November 27, North Dinajpur’s Debinagar Jagari Theatre Group presented ‘Nishangata’, followed by ‘Mahuagatha’ by Satyam Natya Goshti, Raiganj. The November 28 line-up featured ‘Babar Moto’ by Krishnapur Climax Theatre Group of North 24-Parganas and ‘Hate Hanri’ by Uttar Dinajpur Anyojon Natya Sangstha.

On November 29, Dakshin Dinajpur groups Tritirtha and Buniadpur Arani Natya Niketan staged ‘Nabojanmo’ and ‘Mukaddar Ka Sikandar’ respectively. The festival will conclude on November 30 with ‘Bishmanthan’ by Murshidabad Raghunathganj Natya Niketan and ‘Ajker Aladin’ by Hooghly Chanpdani Art and Cultural Society.

Balurghat, long regarded as a centre of theatrical and cultural tradition, has welcomed the festival with enthusiasm.

According to Acting DICO of South Dinajpur, Ajijur Rahman, the event reflects the district’s longstanding commitment to nurturing theatre and cultural expression.