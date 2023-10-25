Balurghat: Fish, fermented rice offered at 350-yr-old Durga Puja

Fish and fermented rice is offered on Navami and Dashami of this 350-year-old Durga Puja in Balurghat in South Dinajpur. This Puja is popularly known as Gouri Paul Barir Durga Puja.

Although the exact time cannot be ascertained when the practice of offering fermented rice with Boal and Raikhor fish to the goddess on Navami and Dashami days started, it is said that this old tradition has been continuing uninterruptedly over the past 350 years. This Puja is one of the oldest pujas in South Dinajpur district.

Gouri Paul Bari is located in Balurghat’s Congresspara area. This ancient Puja is now organised by the locals as a Barwari Puja. Gouri Paul had started this Puja in his own house, located on the banks of the Atreyee River in Balurghat around 350 years ago.

Gouri Paul was the first to popularise this Durga Puja in this area. Initially, he started the Puja in a temple constructed of straw and bamboo. Around 80 years ago in the absence of Gouri Paul and his successors, the neighbours and locals took over the responsibility of conducting the Durga Puja at the Paul household. Since then this puja has been going on as Barwari Puja.

The speciality of this Puja is that on Navami and Dashami, Goddess Durga is offered Panta Bhat (fermented rice), Boal and Raikhor fish. On the rest of the days, however, vegetarian food is served. Neighbours and local people from different areas of the city visit the Puja.

Indrajit Paul, a descendant of Gouri Paul Bari, said: “We follow the customs of our ancestors even today. 500-1000 people visit our puja mandap on Navami and Dashami. Pantavat, Raikhor and Boal fish were offered as Bhog (food offerings) to Maa Durga on the last two days of the puja. After conducting the puja, we give this Prasad (bhog) to everyone. We believe that if one prays to the Goddess with devotion, all wishes are fulfilled.”

“The devotees used to offer gold jewellery. We believe that if any ailing person takes the special bhog of Panta Bhat and fish, the person is cured,”

he added.