Balurghat farmers protest on rly tracks over unkept job promises

BALURGHAT: Tension gripped the Katna area near Balurghat Railway Station from Monday as farmers who lost their land staged a dramatic protest by lying on railway tracks in the biting cold, alleging that promised jobs under a Central government project had not been provided even after nearly five years.

The agitation led to the indefinite shutdown of the Balurghat Silo Godown.

The silo, operating under the Food Corporation of India (FCI), was constructed after acquiring around 48 bighas of fertile agricultural land from farmers of Boaldar Mouza in Balurghat. In 2021, the land was handed over following a written agreement assuring one job per affected family. Around 40 farmers parted with their cultivable land, hoping that employment for a family member would secure their livelihood after losing farming income. However, despite repeated representations and protests, none of the affected families have received jobs even after nearly five years, the farmers alleged. With their agricultural land gone and no alternative source of income, the land donors claimed they were pushed into severe financial distress.

In protest, the farmers locked the silo godown indefinitely from Monday afternoon and continued a day-and-night demonstration by lying on the railway tracks near the station area. The agitators said they had never imagined that after giving land for a government project, they would be forced to protest on railway tracks to demand justice.

Protesting farmers Sanju Ekka, Sushil Lakra, Mangal Ekka and Balaram Halder alleged that land was taken from nearly 40 farmers on the promise of jobs, “almost forcibly,” but years later, employment remains a distant dream.

“We have lost our livelihood and our sleep due to uncertainty. As repeated appeals yielded no result, we were compelled to shut the silo. Our movement will continue until the issue is resolved,” Balaram Halder said, adding that they are now demanding the return of their land instead of jobs.

Responding to the allegations, silo authority representative Biswajit Sutradhar said that work was being offered but the farmers were unwilling to accept it. “The matter has been referred to higher authorities,” he added.