Balurghat embarks on safety initiative for check dam

BALURGHAT: To prevent accidents, the Irrigation department has allocated a fund of approximately Rs 15 lakh for fencing the low-height embankments around the Balurghat check dam.



This initiative comes in response to numerous accidents, some fatal, that have occurred over the past year.

The department has already initiated the tender process, with plans to commence the fencing work post-monsoon. The fencing will span across both banks of the Atreyee River near the check dam, aiming to prevent individuals from entering the water. The department has announced that work will begin as soon as the river water level recedes. The picturesque check dam attracts many visitors, particularly during the monsoon season to witness the water flow and in the dry season for bathing. The area also sees a year-round influx of youth engaging in activities such as taking selfies and filming videos, increasing the risk of accidents. Assistant Engineer Ankur Mishra of the Irrigation department’s Balurghat Division stated: “A tender has been issued for the fencing on both sides of the dam covering 100 meters on both the eastern and western banks of the dam for creating a secure perimeter. The Rs 15 lakh project will commence after the monsoon, prioritizing safety.”

Additionally, safe staircases will be constructed at a distance from the dam on both sides, enhancing safety and beautifying the area. This comprehensive approach aims not only to secure the site but also to enhance its aesthetic appeal, making it safer for visitors and reducing the risk of future accidents.