Balurghat: Embankment project on Atreyee River nears completion

BALURGHAT: Significant progress has been made on the construction of an embankment project in the AK Gopalan Colony area of Balurghat. This area, home to nearly 3,000 residents, lies adjacent to a canal branching from the Atreyee River toward the Danga Forest. Frequent canal bank erosion had long threatened homes in Ward 11 of the town.

After years of local demand and delays under previous administrations, the current state government allocated Rs 1.2 crore for constructing a new embankment. Under the supervision of the irrigation department and Balurghat Municipality, the work began in February 2025 and is now 75 per cent complete. Using modern technology, wooden piles and sand-filled polythene bags are being used for construction, reinforced with netted boulders for added strength.

Councillor Bipul Kanti Ghosh remarked: “This embankment uses durable materials that are water-resistant and designed to withstand floods and landslides. It is expected to significantly protect the area during the upcoming monsoon.” With the project nearing completion, residents are hopeful that this year’s monsoon will not disrupt their lives.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought a detailed report on the status of the low-height dam on the Atreyee River that partially collapsed late Monday night. During an administrative review meeting in Siliguri on Wednesday, she questioned South Dinajpur District Magistrate Bijin Krishna about the repair work on the dam.

The District Magistrate informed the Chief Minister that a team from the state irrigation department, led by the Secretary and Director, had already visited the site for inspection. However, repair work could not begin immediately due to the high water level in the river. “For now, we are focusing on safeguarding the embankment to prevent soil erosion,” he added.

The partial collapse occurred around 2 am on Monday near Ward 13 Chakbhrigu area of Balurghat Municipality. Heavy rains over the past few days had raised the water level in the Atreyee River, which is believed to have caused the breach, according to Irrigation department sources. The dam was initially constructed a few years ago at the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to retain water in the Atreyee River, aiming to benefit local farmers and fishermen. The project was officially inaugurated by the Chief Minister herself on January 30, 2024. Notably, this is the second time in just three months that the dam has suffered damage, creating concerns among local residents.